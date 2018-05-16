Police DPO Dies In Indian Hospital After System Collapse (Photo)

The late SP Sefia Oziohu Akeem

A female Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Ketu Division and Superintendent of Police, SP Sefia Oziohu Akeem has died in an Indian hospital after a system collapse.

She was reportedly buried amidst tears in Lagos.

A report by PM Express revealed that the 46-year old, Mrs. Akeem died on 29th April 2018 after she had complications and was flown to Indian Hospital where she eventually died.

It was gathered that the late Sefia fell sick, the sickness became complicated and she was hurriedly flown to India for treatment. While she was flown out, she was said to be almost unconscious as doctors at the undisclosed Indian hospital battled to save her life. But it was already late, she was unable to make it and she died.

Her corpse was brought back to Nigeria on 9th May, 2018 and buried at Marqaz Islamic cemetery at Agege, Lagos on 10th May, 2018 in line with Islamic burial rites.

The late Alhaja Sefia was said to be a devoted Muslim. Her death threw the Lagos State Police Command into mourning because the deceased was known among her colleagues for her diligent performances as the DPO in such violence prone volatile Ketu area of Lagos known for ethnic clashes.

Some of her colleagues noted that she was always on air through the Police Radio doing crime alerts for the Command on what was happening around her division. Some officers said that she might have had complications due to the stress as DPO that might have caused what led to her death.

The late Mrs. Akeem before her death had a Masters degree and attended different courses that made her stand out in the Force. She was married to her colleague, CSP Akeem Adedeji (PhD in Law) and had four children.

Her death had now made it two DPOs that had died in active service this year. The first was the late DPO of Igando Division, SP Lawrence Onazi, who was attacked on the hand by suspected cults in a hotel, he had complications at the hospital where he went for an operation and died in the process.

