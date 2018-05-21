News

Police Nab Men For Selling 5-Year-Old-Girl For N300k

The Police in Akwa Ibom State have launched a manhunt for a notorious woman trafficker in Uyo, who recently purchased a five-year-old girl for N300,000 from suspected thieves.

Vanguard learned that the suspects: Ogechukwu Ibe (38) and Ette Okon (32), allegedly stole the girl at Etebi Street in Eket and sold her to the woman in Uyo.

The father of the girl, one Thomas Udoh, reportedly returned home that fateful day from work only to discover the girl was missing and he immediately reported the matter to the Police in Eket.

It was further gathered that the Police on receiving the complaint swung into action and arrested Ogechukwu Ibe, who had been a prime suspect and on interrogation, he was said to have confessed to the crime by conniving with Ette Okon to abduct the girl before selling her to the woman.

Police Public Relations Officer , Odiko Ogbechie, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, confirmed the report, stating that the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

He said: ‘’The father of the girl reported that on May 7, when he returned from work, one of his children, Joy Thomas, five years, was missing and he suspected Ogechukwu Ibe and the Police immediately swung into action on receiving the report. “The Police led by DSP Affiong Inyang, who is in charge of gender theft, arrested two suspects, Ogechukwu Ibe and Ette Okon. ‘’On interrogation, both suspects confessed to have sold the girl to a woman in Uyo for N300,000.

The matter has been transferred to the state CID and detectives are working to arrest the woman and recover the child, and hand her over to her parents, while the suspects would be charged to court’’.

-Vanguard


You may also like

‘I want to love Daddy Freeze’ – Apostle Suleman speaks on OAP’s videos

See How Rochas Okorocha Welcomed His Wife On Return From America… [Photos]

Prophetess Olubori acquires brand new €60,990 Range Rover SUV in London. (Photos)

Dino Melaye Mocks APC After Returning To Social Media

Police return N150,000 ‘bribe’ after viral Facebook post, detain SARS officials

IG’s Transmission Video; ‘No Manhunt For Any Journalist’ – Kano Police

55year Old Nigerian Pastor Severely Flogged For Abducting And Impregnating A 10-yr-old Girl (Photos)

Police nab 2 for using stolen SIM cards to defraud

Prince Harry’s Ex-girlfriends arrive in style for the Royal Wedding

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *