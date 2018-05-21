Police Nab Men For Selling 5-Year-Old-Girl For N300k

The Police in Akwa Ibom State have launched a manhunt for a notorious woman trafficker in Uyo, who recently purchased a five-year-old girl for N300,000 from suspected thieves.

Vanguard learned that the suspects: Ogechukwu Ibe (38) and Ette Okon (32), allegedly stole the girl at Etebi Street in Eket and sold her to the woman in Uyo.

The father of the girl, one Thomas Udoh, reportedly returned home that fateful day from work only to discover the girl was missing and he immediately reported the matter to the Police in Eket.

It was further gathered that the Police on receiving the complaint swung into action and arrested Ogechukwu Ibe, who had been a prime suspect and on interrogation, he was said to have confessed to the crime by conniving with Ette Okon to abduct the girl before selling her to the woman.

Police Public Relations Officer , Odiko Ogbechie, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, confirmed the report, stating that the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

He said: ‘’The father of the girl reported that on May 7, when he returned from work, one of his children, Joy Thomas, five years, was missing and he suspected Ogechukwu Ibe and the Police immediately swung into action on receiving the report. “The Police led by DSP Affiong Inyang, who is in charge of gender theft, arrested two suspects, Ogechukwu Ibe and Ette Okon. ‘’On interrogation, both suspects confessed to have sold the girl to a woman in Uyo for N300,000.

The matter has been transferred to the state CID and detectives are working to arrest the woman and recover the child, and hand her over to her parents, while the suspects would be charged to court’’.

-Vanguard