Police Reacts To The Embarrassing Video Of IGP Fumbling To Read A Speech At An Event

Nigerian Police, on social media has reacted to the video of police chief, Ibrahim Idris which went viral showing him fumbling with reading a speech in Kano State.

IG of Police

Almost 24-hours after the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, made major headlines and trended online after a video of him struggling to read a speech emerged on social media, the Police has reacted.

The video which went viral online, showed the police chief struggling to read his speech at the official commissioning of the Force Technical Intelligence Unit, in Kano state.

In a reaction by the Police without saying much, the official twitter handle of Nigerian Police News (@PoliceNG_News), shared a video of the IGP fluently reading another speech and accompanied it with a list of the schools he attended.

The tweet read:

“IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, NPM, mni attended;

St. Paul Primary Sch. Sokoto,

Govt Secondary School Farfaru, Sokoto,

ABU Zaria (BSc Agric Economics),

University of Maiduguri (LLB),

NIPSS Kuru Jos.

Author “Security and Justice, the Pathway to Peace & Reconciliation in Nigeria”.

#IGPIdris”