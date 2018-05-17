Police Reacts To The Embarrassing Video Of IGP Fumbling To Read A Speech At An Event

IG of Police
The video which went viral online, showed the police chief struggling to read his speech at the official commissioning of the Force Technical Intelligence Unit, in Kano state.
In a reaction by the Police without saying much, the official twitter handle of Nigerian Police News (@PoliceNG_News), shared a video of the IGP fluently reading another speech and accompanied it with a list of the schools he attended.
The tweet read:
“IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, NPM, mni attended;
St. Paul Primary Sch. Sokoto,
Govt Secondary School Farfaru, Sokoto,
ABU Zaria (BSc Agric Economics),
University of Maiduguri (LLB),
NIPSS Kuru Jos.
Author “Security and Justice, the Pathway to Peace & Reconciliation in Nigeria”.
#IGPIdris”
— Nigeria Police News (@PoliceNG_News) May 17, 2018
