Police Recruitment: 37,000 Applicants Write JAMB Test Nationwide

Jamb registrar, Ishaq Oloyede and AIG of police, Istifanus Shetima fielding questions from journalist. (Photo: PREMIUM Times)

37,000 Nigerians across the country on Friday, sat for an aptitude test in the ongoing police recruitment exercise as about just 6000 are expected to be recruited into Nigeria’s foremost security agency at the end of the exercise.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), which conducted the examination at 156 computer-based centres across the nation, said the police paid it over N100 million for its role.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that while the examination was going on, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Training and Development, Istifanus Shetima, was at JAMB headquarters in Abuja and fielded questions from journalists.

He said the final shortlisting and recruitment would be determined by the number of vacancies and performance of the candidates, adding that the minimum requirement for recruitment is Senior Secondary School Leaving Certificate.

He said the police chose JAMB to conduct the examination because the police want a high standard.

“We want to maintain standard in the Nigerian Police Force that is why. And we know JAMB has been very excellent in terms of conducting exams, to get excellent people to join the Police Force,” he said, adding that candidates were not charged fees for the examination.

JAMB Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, said the board’s job is to ensure that sets standards were enforced while noting that some of the candidates were disqualified at the centre.

“We conduct exams for different agencies both in the public and private sectors because we have the facility which is a public facility and they are at minimum cost; we allow people to use the system.”

According to Mr Oloyede, “We have so many people who believe in us, particularly those who want to do things transparently. But if you want to do something that is not that transparent, JAMB is not the right place to go.

“But if you know that you want to set the rules and you want the rules to be enforced, JAMB will give you the services at a cost you cannot get elsewhere.

“So far so good, The police complied with all the agreements about setting standards and ensuring that there is no waver at any point in time. The examination was peaceful across the nation, the only centre that had issue in Otukpo, Benue State has been settled.”