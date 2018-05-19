Local News

Police Recruitment: Force Designate 4 Centres For Its Computer Based Test Of New Recruits

The Enugu State Police Command says it has designated four centres for its Computer Based Test (CBT) for new recruits who passed its medical and physical screenings.

President Muhammadu Buhari has recently approved the recruitment of 6,000 policemen to beef-up security nationwide.

The Command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Saturday that candidates should go to their area command and State Command Headquarters, Enugu to confirm their names and examination centres.

“The command wishes to inform members of the public, particularly those who participated in the just concluded police recruitment screening exercise and were issued with computer print form, that the examination into the force will be conducted on Friday, May 25.

“The four designated centres included: AFRIHUB ICT Centre – 2, which is located at Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) Campus 2 (Independent Layout, Enugu).

“IMT Learning Management Centre 1.

“IMT Learning Management Institute Centre 2 (Campus 3 Enugu)

“Foretrust Digital Consulting Ltd; which is located at Plot 63A, Premier Layout, Ogui-Nike, Enugu,’’ he said.

The spokesman said that examination in all centres would start at 7 a.m. prompt.

(NAN)

