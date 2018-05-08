Police Recruits To Undergo HIV/Pregnancy Screening Tests

IGP Idris Ibrahim

About 133,324 candidates shortlisted for recruitment into the Nigerian Police Force will undergo a psychological evaluation, HIV and Hepatitis screening while the females would also be subjected to a pregnancy test.

The exercise commenced on Monday. A statement to that effect released on Saturday by the police read: “General medical test, which covers blood pressure, blood sugar, body mass index, Hepatitis B and C, HIV screening, tuberculosis, antigen in serum and pregnancy test (for women only). Others include psychological evaluation of the candidates, which covers psychological interview, personality and integrity as well as drug screening will be conducted on the candidates.”

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, in a statement on Saturday, warned the state commands to be thorough, be above board and ensure that the exercise is smooth, hitch-free and devoid of any form of corrupt practices.

For the first time, the police boss said successful candidates, after the physical screening, would undergo a written aptitude test to be conducted by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board to ensure transparency and get the best out of the candidates.

Furthermore, the police said medical examination would be conducted for each candidate in visual assessment which covers far and near visual acuity, binocular vision, colour vision, visual field testing and pathology.

The statement further indicated that the IG had directed the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Training and Development to monitor and assess the exercise in all the states and the Federal Capital Territory to ensure the conduct of the exercise in line with best practices.

“Candidates are advised to be of good conduct throughout the exercise,” it further indicated.

