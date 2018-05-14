Police Van Falls Off A Bridge While Chasing A Car In Port-Harcourt (Photos)

The crashed police van
A police van veered off the Eastern bypass Bridge in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state capital and plunged into a canal.
The incident happened early this morning while the officers where allegedly chasing a vehicle believed to be carrying diesel.
Reports have it that no life was lost in the crash but some officers sustained injuries from impact of the fall.
The accident caused a scene in the area of people gathered in their number at the scene.
See more photos:
