Politician Dies Few Hours After Being Sworn-in As Deputy Vice Chairman Of A Local Government In Oyo (Photo)

The late Adeyemo Ojelade

The newly sworn-in Vice Chairman of Irepo Local Council Development Area, Adeyemo Ojelade, and one of his political associates, Adediwura, died in a motor accident few hours after his swearing-in on Monday May 14th, a report by LIB has revealed.

It was gathered that the tragic accident happened while the politicians were returning from Ibadan, the state capital, where they attended the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected chairmen of the 33 Local Government Areas and 35 Local Council Development Areas of the state.

The accident occurred at Adefila Village, along Ogbomoso – Igbeti Road in the Oke-Ogun area of the state.

According to reports, the accident occurred after one of the tyres of the Honda car in which the politicians were traveling in, burst on motion causing the car to summersault several times in the process.

The remains of the deceased have been deposited in the morgue awaiting their families arrangement for their burial.

