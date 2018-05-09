Poor Lagos School Teacher Raises Alarm Over Empty Love Life

Relationship blogger and online psychologist, Joro Olumofin has shared the story of a lonely young man who is broke and struggling with love.
According to him, ladies abruptly end their chats with him online as soon as they discover he is an ordinary primary school teacher.
Read his story below:
