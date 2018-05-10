Local News

Popular American Rapper, Big T Known For ‘Wanna Be a Baller’ Hook Dies At 52

Famous Houston rapper, Big T, known for singing the hook on Lil’ Troy’s 1999 hit ‘Wanna Be a Baller,’ has died at the age of 52.
 

Big T has died at the age of 52

Popular American rapper, Big T, who was nicknamed the ‘Million Dollar Hook Man,’ and was well known for singing the hook on Lil’ Troy’s 1999 hit “Wanna Be a Baller”, has died at age 52 on Monday at a hospital in Houston.

According to Dailymail UK, the rapper whose real name was Terence Prejean, “died after suffering a heart attack.”

Frequently featured in releases by other artists, the rapper also put out albums of his own, including 2001’s Million Dollar Hooks.

Big T’s voice could be heard on a wide number of Houston hits, from Chillin With My Broad by Big H.A.W.K.’s and Hold It Down by C-Note to Lil O’s We Ain’t Broke No Mo and Lil Flip’s Why Them Hataz Still Mad.

A drummer by trade, Big T rose to fame in the 90s for a brief stint.

