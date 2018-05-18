Popular Rapper Rushed To Hospital After After Ghastly Car Crash (Photo)

Offset

Popular American rapper, Offset was reportedly hospitalized on Wednesday after apparently being injured in a car crash in Atlanta.

According to a report from TMZ, the 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Kiari Kendall Cephus, was allegedly taken to the hospital with minor injuries on Wednesday night, after wrecking his car in Atlanta.

The outlet reported that Offset’s fiancée Cardi B, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s first child together, joined the rapper at the hospital once she learned of the accident. She later tweeted, “sooo grateful and happy today. God be giving messages in the weirdest way. I love you Offset.”

Below is a photo of Offset’s damaged car.

