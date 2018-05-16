‘Pre-wedding Photos’ Of BBNaija Star, Anto Surface Online

Anto and Chuks D
Alleged pre-wedding photos of former BBNaija housemate Anto and comedian Chuks D General surfaced online.
Both parties looked like an item with the comedian rocking a shirt with the suggestive inscription “property of my hot wife”.
Rumours have it that the comedian is using the U.S returnee for publicity purposes and there is a possibility that he could be announcing his own comedy concert soonest.
Anto has maintained a romantic relationship with a former housemate, Lolu.
Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria
Ad ==> BARRISTER Anthony At Midnight COULDN'T Urinate: ENLARGED PROSTATE!!! Man ABOVE 40? PREVENT This Crisis & PROSTATE CANCER!!! SHRINK Your Enlarged PROSTATE Within 15Days Without Surgery!!! Click!!!