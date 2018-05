The pre-wedding photo

A Nigerian lady, Rosemary, who met her soon-to-be husband 5 years ago during their NYSC days in Kaduna, has shared their lovely pre-wedding photos.

They donned NYSC uniforms with blue sneakers and they looked amazing.

Their photos have left most Nigerians reminiscing about their infatuations and real romance at the NYSC camp.

See another photo:

