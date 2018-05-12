Pre-wedding photos of John Dumelo and his Fiancee

Here are beautiful pre-wedding photos of Actor John Dumelo, as he marries his long-time secret girlfriend.

The wedding will be happening somewhere around Spintex in Accra, Ghana.

Reports have it that the actor will today, hold a traditional ceremony at the residence of his fiancée, Mawunya, at Spintex and has invited very close friends and family.

Mawunya is a close friend of popular actress, Nadia Buari, who is suspected to have midwifed the relationship.

In light of these reports, this photo of the actor and his bae have begun to make rounds online with people send congratulatory messages his way.

