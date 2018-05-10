Presidency Lists Buhari’s Achievements, Nigerians Fire Heavy Shots at Them

The presidency of the federal republic of Nigeria took to its official Twitter handle to announce two of President Muhammadu Buhari’s achievements. According to them, President Buhari was the first African Head of State invited on a State Visit to China following the December 2015 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation(FOCAC) Summit.

Also, that President Buhari was the first sub-Saharan African Head of State to visit the Trump White House. See what the presidency tweeted below;

Some Nigerians who are of the opinion that this announcement is not worth it, reacted to the tweet and here’s what they had to say

First first First every time.. development of the country_last last last.. — Ozumba (@Educatedlawyer) May 10, 2018

He's also the first Nigerian president to embark on five medical trips to London while lying through his teeth. Wyd? — es (@sammoyd) May 10, 2018

The first president to use a NEPA certificate instead of WAEC certificate — Lazy Nigerian Youth (@LazyYouthNG) May 10, 2018

Who else is angry seeing tweets like this,so where are the results of those meetings??all this cosmetic politics do not work any longer,we want results not propaganda — Horpemih (@horlaaah) May 10, 2018

How did that resolve the ongoing killings or put food on the table for people ? — Gbaski (@michaelgbaski) May 10, 2018

#DidYouKnow 1/ President @MBuhari is the 1st President of Nigeria without Academic qualification? 2/ President Buhari is the 1st sub- Saharan African Head of State to not know that West Germany does not exist again in the world map. — Nelson Michael (@ComrdNelson) May 10, 2018