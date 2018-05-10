Politics, Trending, Uncategorized

Presidency Lists Buhari’s Achievements, Nigerians Fire Heavy Shots at Them

The presidency of the federal republic of Nigeria took  to its official Twitter handle to announce two of President Muhammadu Buhari’s achievements. According to them,  President Buhari was the first African Head of State invited on a State Visit to China following the December 2015 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation(FOCAC) Summit.

Also, that President Buhari was the first sub-Saharan African Head of State to visit the Trump White House. See what the presidency tweeted below;

Some Nigerians who are of the opinion that this announcement is not worth it, reacted to the tweet and here’s what they had to say

 

 


You may also like

Ebola: Nigeria takes no chances as it begins screening of immigrants from affected countries

Obasanjo’s third force coalition to become political party

BBNaija: I Owe Tobi No Apology – Cee-C

Cee-C Must Apologize For Us to be Cool – Tobi Bakre

Latest Facts: Alizee’s Husband to now face trial at state High Court

OFFA BANK ROBBERY: Ex SARS Officer, One of the kingpins who masterminded the robberies

I Don’t Owe Senate or Anyone No Apology – IGP Idris

AGRIMEX 2018: AGRIBUSINESS MASTERCLASS & EXHIBITIONS

Buhari Never Said He’d End Medical Tourism at Chatham House – Presidency

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *