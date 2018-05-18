Presidency Not Aware Of Super Eagles’ Visit Before World Cup – Femi Adesina

While speaking in an exclusive chat with Sportinglife.ng, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and publicity, Femi Adesina, confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari is not aware of Super Eagles visit to Aso Rock before departure to Russia for the FIFA World Cup.

The presidential spokesman who confirmed that there is no such visit in the program of events lined up for the President, added that the possibility of such visit will only become clearer a week before the team’s departure to Wembley for the friendly against England.

He said; “The Presidency is not aware of such visit. It is not in the schedule of events lined up for the President but if it will come up at all, it can only be confirmed within the last week before their departure.”

The president had earlier challenged the Super Eagles team to go all out to shine in Russia while equally urging other African ambassadors to the World Cup viz Senegal, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia not to settle for less but aspire to leave footsteps on the sand of history at the global showpiece billed for kick off on June 14 in 11 Russian cities.

While Super Eagles battle Croatia, Iceland and Argentina in the group stage in their quest for improved performance at the World cup, Egypt who are likely to be the cynosure of eyes following the exploits of their talisman, Mohammed Salah will have to overcome challenges from host country Russia, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in Group A.

