Local News

President Buhari Appoints Heads Of Four FG Agencies

 

President Buhari

In a statement by the Permanent Secretary (General Services Office), Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olusegun Adekunle, on Thursday in Abuja, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointments of news heads for four Federal Government agencies.

According to the statement, Dr Anasa Ahmad Sabir has been appointed as the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto.

The appointment is for the initial period of four (4) years with effect from 17th May 2018.

Also appointed is Dr Theresa Obumneme Okoli, as Provost of the Federal College of Education (Technical) Umunze, Anambra State for the initial period of four (4) years with effect from 17th May 2018.

President has also approved the appointment of Dr Emmanuel Ikenyiri as Provost of Federal College of Education (Technical), Omoku, Rivers State.

The statement also indicated that Dr Pius Olakunle Osunyikanmi has been appointed as the Director/CEO of the Directorate of Technical Aid Corps.

The appointment is in accordance with section 9 (2)b of Directorate of Technical Aid Corps Act, 2004, for a second and final term of five (5) years with effect from 10th August 2018.

The President charged the appointees to deliver selfless, exemplary and socially impactful services, with strict observance of the extant policies, guidelines, rules and stipulations guiding the discharge of their offices.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

BBNaija: Miracle Breaks His Silence, Reveals What He Has Been Up To (Photos)

Excitement As Liverpool Stars Land In Kiev For Champions League Final With Real Madrid (Photos)

Charly Boy Explains Why He Advised Linda Ikeji To Get Pregnant Without Marriage

PDP Crisis: Ekiti Deputy Speaker And Chief Whip Impeached

Only The Blind Won’t See President Buhari’s Achievements – Presidency

Read President Trump’s Letter To North Korean Leader, Kim Jong Un Canceling The Summit

BBNaija: Debbie Rise And Her Sisters In Beautiful Photos

Cristiano Ronaldo, Other Real Madrid Stars Storm Kiev For Champions League Final Against Liverpool (Photos)

Dapchi: Leah Sharibu ‘Reunites’ With Her Mother

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *