President Buhari Appoints Heads Of Four FG Agencies

President Buhari

In a statement by the Permanent Secretary (General Services Office), Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olusegun Adekunle, on Thursday in Abuja, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointments of news heads for four Federal Government agencies.

According to the statement, Dr Anasa Ahmad Sabir has been appointed as the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto.

The appointment is for the initial period of four (4) years with effect from 17th May 2018.

Also appointed is Dr Theresa Obumneme Okoli, as Provost of the Federal College of Education (Technical) Umunze, Anambra State for the initial period of four (4) years with effect from 17th May 2018.

President has also approved the appointment of Dr Emmanuel Ikenyiri as Provost of Federal College of Education (Technical), Omoku, Rivers State.

The statement also indicated that Dr Pius Olakunle Osunyikanmi has been appointed as the Director/CEO of the Directorate of Technical Aid Corps.

The appointment is in accordance with section 9 (2)b of Directorate of Technical Aid Corps Act, 2004, for a second and final term of five (5) years with effect from 10th August 2018.

The President charged the appointees to deliver selfless, exemplary and socially impactful services, with strict observance of the extant policies, guidelines, rules and stipulations guiding the discharge of their offices.

