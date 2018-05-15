Local News

President Buhari Arrives Jigawa State (Photos)

President Buhari alongside Umar Ganduje and Badaru Abubakar

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived at Dutse International Airport for his 2-day official Visit to Jigawa State. He was welcomed by Governor Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa and Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state.

