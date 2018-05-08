President Buhari departs Abuja for 4-day medical trip to the UK (Photos)

Head of states, President Muhammadu Buhari, this evening, departed from the country’s capital for the UK where he is scheduled to meet with his doctor for a medical review.

A statement issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu last night, disclosed that the President will return to the country on Saturday, May 12th.

About five days ago, the president reportedly had a ‘Stopover’ in London – the Presidency attributed his presence in the British capital to what it called a technical stopover.

Buhari, who travelled to the United States for a meeting with President Donald Trump, had left Washington, D.C. on a day after the meeting.

When contacted on the matter, Shehu, who was on Buhari’s delegation to US said,

They had a technical stopover in London. I am sure if you keep your ears to the ground, you will hear of his arrival soon.

