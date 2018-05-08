Entertainment, Gossip, News

President Buhari embarks on a 4-day UK trip to see his doctors

President Buhari will today, Tuesday May 8th, embark on a four-day trip to the United Kingdom to see his doctor.

A statement by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, says in the course of the technical stop-over for aircraft maintenance in London on his way back from Washington last week, President Buhari had a meeting with his doctor and the doctor requested that he returned for a meeting which he agreed to do.

The statement revealed, President Buhari would return on Saturday, May 12th ;

“On his return, the President’s two-day State Visit to Jigawa, which was postponed because of the All Progressives Congress, APC’s Ward Congresses will now take place on Monday 14th and Tuesday 15th May,”

