President Buhari Leads Ramadan Tafsir Prayer Session At State House Mosque (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thirsday, joined the Muslim faithfuls all over the world who thronged neighbourhood mosques for the Ramadan Tafsir – the translation and explanation of the Holy Quran.

The Chief Imam, of the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, Abdulwaheed Abubakar, reportedly opened the exercise with gratitude to Allah for freeing the President of the ailment that kept him away from the country throughout this period last year.

Imam Abdulwaheed wished President Buhari full health and the energy he needs to discharge the requirements of his office.

The Imam thanked Nigerians for their prayers for the President and the nation, urging them to submit to the will of their creator. He also prayed to Allah for peaceful elections in the coming year.

