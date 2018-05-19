Local News

President Buhari Leads Ramadan Tafsir Prayer Session At State House Mosque (Photos)

 

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thirsday, joined the Muslim faithfuls all over the world who thronged neighbourhood mosques for the Ramadan Tafsir – the translation and explanation of the Holy Quran.

The Chief Imam, of the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, Abdulwaheed Abubakar, reportedly opened the exercise with gratitude to Allah for freeing the President of the ailment that kept him away from the country throughout this period last year.

Imam Abdulwaheed wished President Buhari full health and the energy he needs to discharge the requirements of his office.

The Imam thanked Nigerians for their prayers for the President and the nation, urging them to submit to the will of their creator. He also prayed to Allah for peaceful elections in the coming year.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Opposition Yet To Prove It Can Win Buhari

Wild Jubilation In Imo As Allies Paralyse Rochas Okorocha

Shoe Polish Donation: Drama As Governor Shettima Queries Commissioner For Embarrassing Govt

Search A Police Officer Before He Searches Your Car Or House – Nigeria Police Tell Citizens

JOHESU Strike Meets Brick-wall As Court Gives New Order

Lacazette & Martial Left Out Of France World Cup Squad

BBNaija Star, Tobi Bakre Conferred With Chieftaincy Title By Fans In Enugu State (Photos)

Pastor Arrested For Using Fake Documents To Process His US Visa In Lagos

Wenger Still In Shock Over His Imminent Exit, Sets Deadline For Future Plans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *