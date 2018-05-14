Local News

President Buhari Mourns With Pastor Tunde Bakare After He Lost A Loved One

Pastor Tunde Bakare

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with Pastor Tunde Bakare on the death of his mother, Mrs Abigail Eebudola Bakare.

According to his spokesman on SSA, Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President called on the bereaved family to uphold the cherished ideals of community service, kindness and generosity associated with the matriarch of the Bakare family.

He wrote: “In a telephone call to his friend & one time running mate, the General Overseer of Latter Rain Assembly, President Muhammadu Buhari urged the cleric and the Bakare family to take solace in the fact that the late Mrs Bakare lived long enough to witness the enormous successes achieved by her children.

“The President called on the bereaved family to uphold the cherished ideals of community service, kindness and generosity associated with the matriarch of the Bakare family, who died on May 5, 2018, aged 108.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

2019: Why We’re Backing Atiku

Police Van Falls Off A Bridge While Chasing A Car In Port-Harcourt (Photos)

Mercy Johnson And Husband Storm Sierra Leone For Inauguration Of New President (Photos)

Linda Ikeji And The Cars In Her Life…Here Are Collection Of Cars Acquired By The Blogger (Photos)

Simi Backs Noble Igwe For Identifying Major Fraud Fronts In Nigeria

What Alan Shearer Said After Salah Made History In The EPL

Security Guard Loses His Life After Armed Robbers Attacked A Filling Station In Awka (Photos)

Revealed: How Visa Processing Firm ‘Extorts’ And ‘Mistreats’ Nigerians

Missing Dapchi Schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu’s Father Makes Appeal To Nigerians On Daughter’s 15th Birthday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *