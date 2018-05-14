President Buhari Mourns With Pastor Tunde Bakare After He Lost A Loved One

Pastor Tunde Bakare

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with Pastor Tunde Bakare on the death of his mother, Mrs Abigail Eebudola Bakare.

According to his spokesman on SSA, Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President called on the bereaved family to uphold the cherished ideals of community service, kindness and generosity associated with the matriarch of the Bakare family.

He wrote: “In a telephone call to his friend & one time running mate, the General Overseer of Latter Rain Assembly, President Muhammadu Buhari urged the cleric and the Bakare family to take solace in the fact that the late Mrs Bakare lived long enough to witness the enormous successes achieved by her children.

“The President called on the bereaved family to uphold the cherished ideals of community service, kindness and generosity associated with the matriarch of the Bakare family, who died on May 5, 2018, aged 108.”

