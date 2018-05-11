Local News

President Buhari Speaks On The Death Of CAN General Secretary, Musa Asake

The General Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Dr Musa Asake who died on Friday morning after a brief illness, has been mourned by President Muhammadu Buhari.
 

President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari joins the national leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Christian community in Nigeria in mourning the passing of the General Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev (Dr) Musa Asake.

The President, while commiserating with the family of the late Reverend, prays that God Almighty will comfort all those who mourn the departed, and grant his soul eternal rest.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

May 11, 2018.

