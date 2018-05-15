Entertainment, Gossip, News

President Buhari spotted in the market with Jigawa State governor (Photo)

President Buhari was accompanied by Jigawa State Governor, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar during the inauguration of Jigawa State Social Intervention center today!

See photo below:

Meanwhile, the President, who has declared his intention to run for the 2019 Presidency has said that he has done in three years more than PDP did during their 16 years of Misrule.

The president, according to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Malam Garba Shehu, said this at the palace of the Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Nuhu Muhammadu Sanusi, during his two-day visit to Jigawa State.

On arrival in Jigawa State, the President began his engagements at Auyo, near Hadejia, where he inaugurated the expansion of an irrigation scheme and paid a visit to the Emir of Hadejia, Alhaji Adamu Abubakar Maje.

