President Buhari Spotted Inside A Market With Jigawa State Governor (Photo)

President Muhammadu Buhari has been in Jigawa State on a 2-day working visit and he has been commissioning some projects including one of the 80 newly constructed health care facilities in the state.

He also flagged-off the operations of the state social security committee which was recently established by law.

In this photo, the President is seen visiting a market accompanied by Jigawa State Governor, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar after the inauguration of Jigawa State Social Intervention center today.

