President Buhari to embarks on four-day medical trip to UK today to See his Doctor


President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday embark on a four-day medical trip to the United Kingdom. According to a statement on Monday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President’s trip is at the instance of his doctor.

He said Buhari would return to the country on Saturday.

The statement read,

“President Muhammadu Buhari will tomorrow (Tuesday) undertake a four-day trip to the United Kingdom.
“In the course of the technical stop-over for aircraft maintenance in London on his way back from Washington last week, the President had a meeting with his doctor.
“The doctor requested the President to return for a meeting, which he agreed to do.
“President Buhari will return on Saturday, May 12th.
“On his return, the President’s two-day state visit to Jigawa State, which was postponed because of the All Progressives Congress’ ward congresses, will now take place on Monday 14th and Tuesday 15th of May.”

 

