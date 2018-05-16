President Buhari’s Medical Records Hacked? FG Writes UK And USA Over Alleged Hacking

A committee set up by the Federal Government to investigate the recent revelation that ahead of the 2015 general election a Nigerian billionaire and supporter of former President Goodluck Jonathan, paid £2m to Cambridge Analytica, to hack into the medical records of President Muhammadu Buhari, then candidate of the All Progressives Congress, had demanded more information from some countries.

It was learnt on Monday that the committee had written to the United Kingdom and the United States of America over the matter.

The committee was set up to probe the report that suggested that the consulting firm that combines data mining, brokerage and analysis with strategic communication for electoral process manipulated Nigeria’s 2007 elections by organising campaigns to weaken the chances of opposition parties.

The government set up the in-house committee to investigate whether the firm’s work for the then ruling party, the Peoples Democratic Party, in 2007 and 2015 general election campaigns broke the laws of the country or infringed on the rights of other parties and their candidates.

Depending on the outcome, the Federal Government is considering appointing a special investigator and possibly start criminal prosecution by the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

A top Presidency official familiar with the committee’s work told a correspondent on condition of anonymity on Monday about the panel’s communication with the UK and the US.

He said, “You will recall that when the news broke, the government set up what we called an in-house committee to investigate the matter.

“The last I heard about that committee was that they have written to the US and the UK for more information on what happened.

“I am yet to find out if those countries have responded and the stage which the committee is now.”

When contacted on the matter, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, promised to find out the latest on the matter on his return to Abuja after President Muhammadu Buhari’s ongoing two-day visit to Jigawa State.

Shehu had earlier said although he had not been briefed on the issue, it was the right of Nigerians for the PDP, Facebook and Cambridge Analytical to explain their roles in the matter.

He had said, “Nigerians deserve answers immediately from the PDP administration, Facebook and Cambridge Analytica on how and why they improperly obtained and used data to interfere in Nigerian elections.

“An investigation should help to determine if there is a linkage between the various killings and maimings that have characterised our elections since 2007 and the misinformation activities of the Cambridge Analytica data flows.

“Such investigations will also help President Buhari to achieve his wish to leave a legacy of improved elections.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria