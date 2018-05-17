Local News

President Buhari’s Message To Muslims On Commencement Of Ramadan

President Muhammadu Buhari sends his greetings and best wishes to Muslims in Nigeria and across the world as they commence the 30-day Ramadan fast.

In his message to the nation on the beginning of the Ramadan, the President says fasting is not just merely meant to stay hungry or thirsty, but an opportunity to strive for inner purification and self-accountability.

“It is meant to inculcate righteousness and discipline,” he says.

President Buhari enjoins fasting Muslims to increase their love for humanity, acts of charity, kindness, generosity and gratitude. He says the Holy Prophet Muhammad used to spend very generously on the poor and the needy during this period, and urges Muslims in the country and all over the world to copy the good example.

He calls on Muslims and all Nigerians to always remember men and women who are less fortunate than themselves and to help the government in confronting the challenges facing the nation.

The President prays Allah to grant all Muslims the strength to successfully complete the fasting period.

GARBA SHEHU

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

May 16, 2018.

