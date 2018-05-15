Local News

President Buhari’s Minister Set To Resign….See Reason

 

Kayode Fayemi

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Sunday revealed that he would resign his appointment as Minister of Mines and Steel Development in two weeks time.

Fayemi was on Saturday declared winner of the APC primary election having polled a total 941 votes.

Speaking on Channels TV about his victory, Fayemi revealed that contrary to reports, he did not give any delegate money and was not an accidental candidate.

He said “I am going to resign my appointment as minister in the next two weeks.

“I am not an accidental candidate. The delegates know me. I didn’t have to give money to delegates, I was able to convince them on what I have consistently done.”

Speaking on Governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose’s warning to him, Fayemi said “Ayo Fayose is a common enemy of my party and the common enemy of the state.

“Ayo Fayose’s name is not on the ballot, I don’t want to dwell on that.”

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had sometime in April approved a leave of absence requested by Fayemi.

The leave was to allow the former governor of Ekiti State seek the nomination of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) to stand as a candidate in the July 14 governorship poll.

