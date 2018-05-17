Presidential Aide Reacts To Video Of IGP Struggling To Read Speech In Kano

Abike Dabiri-Erewa

In the footage, IGP Idris, who was in Kano on Monday to commission the Police Technical Intelligence unit in the state, stammered consistently as he struggled to pronounce words.

After failed attempt to get his speech right, he apologised to his audience.

However, the clip stirred up reactions online as some Nigerians described the development as ’embarrassing and a shame to Nigerian Police Force’.

Reacting, the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Diaspora & Foreign Affairs, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said the video was doctored by mischievous persons.

On her Twitter page, she wrote, “This video is definitely doctored.

“The error was made once , then special effects used to repeat it. What I don’t understand is why anyone would believe. Well, it’s a Social Media world.”

