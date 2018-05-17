Local News

Presidential Aide Reacts To Video Of IGP Struggling To Read Speech In Kano

 

Abike Dabiri-Erewa

In the footage, IGP Idris, who was in Kano on Monday to commission the Police Technical Intelligence unit in the state, stammered consistently as he struggled to pronounce words.

After failed attempt to get his speech right, he apologised to his audience.

However, the clip stirred up reactions online as some Nigerians described the development as ’embarrassing and a shame to Nigerian Police Force’.

Reacting, the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Diaspora & Foreign Affairs, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said the video was doctored by mischievous persons.

On her Twitter page, she wrote, “This video is definitely doctored.

“The error was made once , then special effects used to repeat it. What I don’t understand is why anyone would believe. Well, it’s a Social Media world.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Drama As Man Bites His Own Dog To Teach It A Lesson

My Lover Impregnated Me, Not My Husband – Woman Shocks Court With Public Confession

FA Cup Final: Hazard Can Be Unstoppable – Fabregas Speaks Ahead Of Chelsea Clash With United

Commotion As Soldiers Clash With Police, Arrest DPO Over Murder Of Colleague In Rivers

Commotion As Dangerous Thugs Attack The Convoy Of Katsina Speaker

Family & Friends Mourn As Handsome Graduate Slumps And Dies In Lagos (Photos)

Arsene Wenger Speaks On Biggest Transfer Regret

Reason IGP Ibrahim Idris Shunned Senate – Reno Omokri

Horror: Father Of Two Jumps From A Bridge To His Death After Police Did This To Him (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *