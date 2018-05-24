Local News

Pretty Ghanaian Actress, Nadia Buari Spotted Hawking In The Streets Of Lagos (Photos)

On what may not come as a surprise to many people who know how she plies her trade, popular Ghanaian screen star, Nadia Buari, has been seen hawking in the streets.
 

Actress Nadia

Pretty Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has been captured on camera hawking on the streets of Lagos, probably on set a new Nollywood movie.

The mother of twin girls took to her Instagram page and shared the photos while talking about having a hustler’s mentality.

She wrote: “…u can have all the degrees in the world, but if u don’t have a hustler’s mentality, ambition and common sense, u’ll be lost!”

See the photos below;

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

How Ex-Adamawa Governor, Nyako Collected Over N134m As Salary And Allowances In 7 Years – Witness

Governor Okorocha Speaks On Leaving The APC

Young Thief Set On Fire By Angry Mob After He Was Caught Stealing (Graphic Photos)

Why Trump Canceled Much Anticipated Meeting With North Korea’s Leader, Kim

Actor Charles Billion & His American Wife Part Ways After Welcoming Their Son

Man Reveals How He And 8 Others Were Kidnapped And Released By Bandits In Kaduna

Female NYSC Corps Member And Her Little Son Rock Khaki In Adorable Photos

Police React To Video Showing Its Officer Assaulting A Woman In Delta State

Suspected Herdsmen Slaughter Two People Returning From Catholic Priests’ Burial

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *