Pretty Ghanaian Actress, Nadia Buari Spotted Hawking In The Streets Of Lagos (Photos)

Pretty Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has been captured on camera hawking on the streets of Lagos, probably on set a new Nollywood movie.

The mother of twin girls took to her Instagram page and shared the photos while talking about having a hustler’s mentality.

She wrote: “…u can have all the degrees in the world, but if u don’t have a hustler’s mentality, ambition and common sense, u’ll be lost!”

