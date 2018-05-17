Pretty Mother Of 9 Shares Cute Photos Of Her Children, Says She’s Proud Of Her Large Family

The cute family posing for photos

A mother still looking incredible after giving birth to 9 children has shared cute family photos on social media detailing why she’s is in love with her large family. The woman while writing on Instagram revealed she’s not ready to conform to society’s norm of childbearing.

Writing on social media, the mother said:

“I got pregnant because WE had s-x. WE kept our babies because WE don’t get to choose whose life matters more. I am going to mother MY CHILDREN because I brought them into this world.

Just because I am a mother of more than what society deemed fit doesn’t mean I am any less of a mother than a 30 year old woman with 2 kids, husband and a white picket fence. And just because WE chose not to abort our children doesn’t mean “I was stupid”.

I laid down and made these babies, therefore I will take care of them like any real mother should until I take my last breath â€¼ I am a Wife!! A Superhero!! A Nurse!!

A Chauffer!! A Cook!! A Paramedic!! A Counselor!! A Referee!! Prayer Warrior!! And A Unapologetic Mother of 9!!! Happy Mother’s Day from the Major Household!!! To all the Moms, Bonus Moms, Grandmothers, Mothers to be, Angel Moms. You are the glue that holds this World together.”

