Primary School Teacher Suspended Over Post He Made Criticizing Buhari

Baba Mohammed Wanigi

A primary school teacher in Niger state, Baba Mohammed Wanigi, has learnt the hard way after he was reportedly suspended by the Agaie local education in Agaie local government area over a post he made on his Facebook page criticizing President Buharu and the state governor, Abubabakr Bello.

The suspension letter dated 25th May 2018, was signed by the permanent secretary of the local government education board AUthority, Danlami M. Abubakar.

Part of the letter reads:

“Reference to the education secretaries’ meeting with all the 169 head teachers of Agaie Local government education authority, and all the staff of the central admin, warning them against active participation in politics and also hate speech, especially in the social media. and your subsequent posts in your Facebook timeline recently against the personality of the president of federal republic of Nigeria and the present government at all levels. i.e local, state and federal government. inline with above, the management of Agaie local government education authority has resolved it their (sic) emergency management meeting held on 25 may, 2018, that you are suspended from the service of Agaie LGEA INDEFINITELY”

The suspended teacher who is married with two children and aged parent, says if the decision is not revered soon, he would be taking the government to court.

The letter of suspension

