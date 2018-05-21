Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Official Wedding Portaits Revealed!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released their official Royal Wedding portraits, photographed at the event by Alexi Lubomirski.

The Palace released the pictures and wrote, “The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their Wedding. They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and those who watched on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world.”

One photo features the entire Royal Family including Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, Duchess Kate Middleton, Prince George, 4, Princess Charlotte, 3, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Philip, and more, including Meghan‘s mom Doria Ragland, the page boys, and bridesmaids!

Check out the photos below…