Prince Harry’s Ex-girlfriends arrive in style for the Royal Wedding

Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas, Prince Harry‘s ex-girlfriends, have arrived at his royal wedding to Meghan Markle in Windsor, England.

Davy is spotted wearing a monochromatic navy ensemble with a feathered fascinator and a navy cape-like cardigan on top, while Bonas wore a pink-and-green striped dress from British designer EPONINE London with a feathered fascinator.

Davy, 32, was Harry’s first major relationship. The couple dated on and off for several years, from their first meeting in 2004 to when she was a guest at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding. Though Davy and Harry have long been broken up, the two remain on friendly terms.

According to reports, Harry’s relationships with Davy and Bonas reportedly both came to an end because neither liked the intense public scrutiny that came along with dating Harry.

