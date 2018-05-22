News

Professional Hacker Arrested in Lekki for duping Car Dealer off N28million with Fake Transfer

A hacker, Michael Williams, 28, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly defrauding a car dealer, Abiogun Adewale, of N28m. He was said to have paid the sum for a Porsche car through a fake electronic transfer.

The suspect, who was arrested in the Lekki area of Lagos, was paraded at the command headquarters, Ikeja, on Monday by the state Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi.

Imohimi said the police received a petition against the suspect, who he described as a “professional hacker.”

He said,

“In this case, when the car dealer went to his bank for his statement of account, it was discovered that the alert and transfer of N28m to his account was only a fake electronic transfer; the money did not register in his account.
“The modus operandi of this suspect is very interesting because he seems to have a very good mastery of the cyber environment. He also creates a credit card through software known as cyber-ghost 12. When the credit card matures, it is then funded through a hacked Swiss account. Any transaction anybody is doing through this Swiss account, the suspect manipulates it and wires the fund into his contrived credit card.
“The interesting part of this report is that the hacker has the ability to shut down the CCTV system of any organisation here in Nigeria for a period of 67 minutes. That is a window period during which any crime can be committed.
Confessing to his crimes the hacker said:

 “I have worked in three Lagos hospitals. The issue with Nigeria is that when they see that you are better, they look for a way to ease you out. After I was sent out, I secured a visa to Canada, where I acquired hacking expertise.”
He said his mode of operation involved, “creating a credit card or getting old credit cards online and funding them after monitoring transactions of Swiss code accounts of anybody making $1m or above $200m transaction.
He said, “I monitor movie actors and actresses in the US. I monitor a particular actor, who is based in America (US). He transfers money every week. I hacked into his Swiss code account, which involved breaking of 360 codes.
“I divert funds online into a secured credit card which I use to buy any kind of powerful software online and get more knowledge online.”
Williams said he had access to customers’ bank accounts and used their money for spending sprees with his credit cards.
He also said as a hacker, he could do anything online, adding that he bought goods worth not more than N30m with credit cards and made false payments in bits to unsuspecting victims.

He added that further interrogation of the suspect would continue to get information of crimes he could commit through the Internet.

-Ebiwalismoment


You may also like

“God made you like this, God loves you like this” – Pope Francis tells Gay Survivor of Clerical Sexual Abuse

‘I Declare You The Next Ekiti Governor’ – The Moment Fayose Prayed For His Deputy (Watch Video)

Nigeria Needs 5 Vice Presidents & A Six-year Single Term For Presidents – Soludo

Dino Melaye Disses The ‘State,’ Says ‘I Remain Unbowed’

‘You must marry corpse of our daughter’ – Family tells killer boyfriend

Brazilian Woman Swallows 106 Wrap of Cocaine to Deliver to Nigerian Man, Gets Arrested

Lady Dies After Taking ‘Spiritual’ Concoction In Lagos, Prophet Arrested [Photo]

Retired Yahoo boy exposes ritual methods, speaks on eating Poo, running mad, using girls

If we obey God, Nigeria will change’ – VP, Yemi Osinbajo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *