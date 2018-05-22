Professional Hacker Arrested in Lekki for duping Car Dealer off N28million with Fake Transfer

A hacker, Michael Williams, 28, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly defrauding a car dealer, Abiogun Adewale, of N28m. He was said to have paid the sum for a Porsche car through a fake electronic transfer.

The suspect, who was arrested in the Lekki area of Lagos, was paraded at the command headquarters, Ikeja, on Monday by the state Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi.

Imohimi said the police received a petition against the suspect, who he described as a “professional hacker.”

He said,

“In this case, when the car dealer went to his bank for his statement of account, it was discovered that the alert and transfer of N28m to his account was only a fake electronic transfer; the money did not register in his account.