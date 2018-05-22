Professional Hacker Arrested in Lekki for duping Car Dealer off N28million with Fake Transfer

A hacker, Michael Williams, 28, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly defrauding a car dealer, Abiogun Adewale, of N28m. He was said to have paid the sum for a Porsche car through a fake electronic transfer.
The suspect, who was arrested in the Lekki area of Lagos, was paraded at the command headquarters, Ikeja, on Monday by the state Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi.
Imohimi said the police received a petition against the suspect, who he described as a “professional hacker.”
He said,
Confessing to his crimes the hacker said:
“I have worked in three Lagos hospitals. The issue with Nigeria is that when they see that you are better, they look for a way to ease you out. After I was sent out, I secured a visa to Canada, where I acquired hacking expertise.”
He said his mode of operation involved, “creating a credit card or getting old credit cards online and funding them after monitoring transactions of Swiss code accounts of anybody making $1m or above $200m transaction.
He said, “I monitor movie actors and actresses in the US. I monitor a particular actor, who is based in America (US). He transfers money every week. I hacked into his Swiss code account, which involved breaking of 360 codes.
“I divert funds online into a secured credit card which I use to buy any kind of powerful software online and get more knowledge online.”
Williams said he had access to customers’ bank accounts and used their money for spending sprees with his credit cards.
He also said as a hacker, he could do anything online, adding that he bought goods worth not more than N30m with credit cards and made false payments in bits to unsuspecting victims.
He added that further interrogation of the suspect would continue to get information of crimes he could commit through the Internet.
-Ebiwalismoment