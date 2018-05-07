Properties In Port Harcourt Destroyed After A Heavy Rainfall (Photos)

Part of the ruins of the rainfall

Commuters in the oil-rich Rivers State almost stayed forever in traffic as some major roads were blocked by fallen trees and other structures due to the heavy rain.

Passers-by were seen trying to clear the roads to ensure the free movement of vehicles and to prevent further accidents. It’s not clear if the incident recorded any casualty as it affected private business owners too.

With the rainy season making its announcement, there are expectations of more incidents like this.

See more photos:

