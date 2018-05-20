Prophetess Olubori acquires brand new €60,990 Range Rover SUV in London. (Photos)

UK-based Nigerian prophetess Olubori Olabiwonninu has just acquired a brand new Range Rover SUV valued at €60,990 approximately N34million.

She shared the photos of her new whip on her Instagram page with the caption,

‘I give all glory and honour to the Almighty God for this great gift as no one can receive anything unless given from heaven. I appreciate my husband, the church of God and my spiritual children all over the world who rallied round us to turn our reproach to glory. May the Lord our bless and reward you all for your generosity and show of affection’.