Prophetess Olubori Acquires Brand New Range Rover SUV Worth Over N25 Million (Photos+Video)

The brand new Range Rover SUV

UK-based Nigerian pastor, Prophetess Israel Ayanfe Olubori of Havilah Rosac Mountain of Fire Ministries has shocked many people after flaunting her N25,923,670 (60,990 Euro) Range Rover SUV.

The pastor took to her social media handle some hours ago to broadcast the good news that she just bought the car.

Prophetess Israel Ayanfe Olubori

She wrote: “I give all glory and honour to the Almighty God for this great gift as no one can receive anything unless given from heaven. I appreciate my husband, the church of God and my spiritual children all over the world who rallied round us to turn our reproach to glory. May the Lord our bless and reward you all for your generosity and show of affection.”

See more photos and video below:









Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria