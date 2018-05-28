Entertainment

‘Proud to be Part of This Historical Moment for You’ – Naomi Campbell Tells Wizkid

Naomi Campbell has taken to Instagram to let Wizkid know just how much she is proud of him.

In case you missed it: Wizkid made history yet again by filling out the O2 Arena in Londonfor his Afrorepublik Festival. And some of the stars who performed/supported him on stage include Nigerian international stars like Mr Eazi, Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Maleek Berry, and also UK superstar Skepta, and the supermodel Naomi Campbell.

The Queen @iamnaomicampbell !! Love 4 life!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️🌹🌹🌹🦅🦅

A post shared by Wizkid (@wizkidayo) on

 

The venue reportedly holds a 20,000 capacity crowd, all of whom were visibly freaked out as their favourite artistes took the stage to perform their hit songs. Also, Naomi Campbell came on stage to speak about Wizkid and excite the crowd.

And after the show ended yesterday, Wizkid took to his Instagram share photos from the event, including the one which shows Campbell speaking to the crowd.

“The Queen @naomicampbell Love 4 life,” the singer captioned the post. To which Campbell replied, saying, “Proud to be part of this hisptorical moment for you @wizkidayo,” adding, “Keep blzing. It’s only just begun.”

See the posts below.

-Olisa


