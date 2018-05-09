PSG ‘Exploring the Feasibility’ of Signing Manchester United’s Paul Pogba



Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly been the club “most receptive” to the idea of signing Paul Pogba from Manchester United in the summer and are “exploring the feasibility” of adding the Frenchman to their squad.

According to Duncan Castles in the Daily Record, Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, offered the midfielder to PSG, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Juventus earlier this year, and the French giants have taken discussions further than the others.







Castles added former Raiola client Maxwell, PSG’s assistant sporting director, has proved a useful conduit, but there are still major obstacles to the transfer, namely UEFA’s financial fair play rules and United’s willingness to sell.

PSG are already under investigation by UEFA over their dealings last summer, when they signed Neymar from Barcelona for £200 million and Kylian Mbappe from Monaco, per the Financial Times.

Signing Pogba, 25, would be a complicated and expensive endeavour as, even if United are willing to sell him, they will likely be eager to recoup at least the £89 million they paid to re-sign him from Juve in 2016.

As noted by Castles, UEFA are “under pressure from establishment clubs to rein in PSG’s market-disruptive spending,” and another huge splurge on a marquee player this summer would surely arouse suspicions.

Equally, it seems unlikely United will be open to the sale of their star man.

Pogba has endured an inconsistent second season back at Old Trafford, and there have been rumblings that he does not have the best relationship with manager Jose Mourinho, per the Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler.



However, it would be excessive to write him off as a flop.

The France international’s Premier League return of six goals and 10 assists in 25 appearances this term is fairly impressive.

Meanwhile, he has made a key impact in a number of big games, not least engineering United’s 3-2 comeback win over Manchester City in April with two quick goals.

Pogba has yet to live up to his full potential at United, but he regularly shows flashes of the world-beating player he could become.

If United were to sell him to PSG this summer, it would arguably be a mistake in both footballing and commercial terms.

Source: bleacherreport.com