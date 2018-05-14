Quilox Club Owner, Shina Peller Celebrates His Birthday With New Photo!

Quilox club owner, shina peller is celebrating his birthday today 14th may.

Shina Abiola Peller is a Nigerian businessman, a philanthropist, and an industrialist. He was born in Lagos State, Nigeria on the 14th of May 1976. His parents hailed from Oyo State in Southwestern Nigeria.

Shina Peller’s father is the well-known Professor Moshood Abiola Peller who was a popular magician in Nigeria when he was alive. Shina Peller is a Chemical Engineering graduate of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology.

He also has a Master’s degree in Business Management from the same university. Although he is well-known as the owner of Quilox Night Club in Victoria Island Lagos. He is also the Group Chairman and CEO of the diversified conglomerate, Aquilla group of companies.

See his post below:-

I am a year older today and I just want to thank God for everything. Happy birthday to me

-Naijaloaded