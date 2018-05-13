News

Raid On Yahoo Boys: EFCC Should Also Face Buhari – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to the arrest of suspected internet fraudsters in Ikoyi by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Reacting, Omokri said the anti-graft agency should be after Buhari who became president by allegedly tricking Nigerians with ‘fraudulent promises’

He further stated that not everyone who lives a lavish life at clubs is a 419er, even as he expressed support for the clampdown on fraudsters.

The former presidential aide on his Twitter page wrote: “EFCC arrested Yahoo boys at Club 57. But isn’t Yahoo obtaining by trickery? Buhari obtained the @NGRPresident by trickery.

“He gave Nigerians fraudulent promises he never intended to keep such as ₦40 fuel and making ₦1 equal to $1. EFCC should face Buhari, the real Yahoo Man!

“I wholeheartedly support the clampdown on financial crimes, but it should be made clear that not everyone who lives large at a club is automatically a 419.

“I hope the raid on Club 57 was based on intelligence and not just arbitrary. It is not a crime to be rich and ostentatious.”

Source – Naijaloaded


