Ramadan; See What Super Eagles Player, Ahmed Musa Is Set To Do For His People

Super Eagles forward, Ahmed Musa has shown once again that he has his people’s welfare at heart. The 25-year-old CSKA Moscow attacker has already made provisions for his community in Jos by buying bags of rice among other items which he is to share to them at the end of the 30-day Ramadan fast which began today.

Meanwhile, president Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday sent his greetings and best wishes to Muslims in Nigeria and across the world as they commenced the 30-day Ramadan fast.

In his message to the nation on the beginning of the Ramadan made available to journalists by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President said fasting was not just meant to stay hungry or thirsty, but an opportunity to strive for inner purification and self-accountability.

“It is meant to inculcate righteousness and discipline,” he said.

Buhari enjoined fasting Muslims to increase their love for humanity, acts of charity, kindness, generosity, and gratitude.

While saying the Holy Prophet Muhammad used to spend generously on the poor and the needy during this period, the President urged Muslims in the country and all over the world to copy the good example.

He called on Muslims and all Nigerians to always remember men and women who are less fortunate than themselves and to help the government in confronting the challenges facing the nation.

The President prayed Allah to grant all Muslims the strength to successfully complete the fasting period.

-Nationalhelm