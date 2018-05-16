Rapper Arrested By SARS After This Gun Photo Was Seen On His Phone

Jhybo

It has been revealed that Jhybo, a Nigerian rapper, was recently arrested by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad also known as SARS, over a photo in the rapper’s photo where he is seen holding a gun.

The rapper took to his Twitter handle on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, to make the revelation himself as he shared his experience in the hands of the seemingly overzealous officers.







The photo that got the rapper arrested

“Yesternight I was held by Sars men, along “Oba Akran” after he forcefully checked my phone n found this pic.. he said “ I’m gonna hold you cus u carrying Rifle n wearing khaki”.. I was like can u see I was on set shootin my m/video, yet he wunt allow me go….. senseless !!!”, he tweeted.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria