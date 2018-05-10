Rapper, CDQ Shows Off The Massive Birthday Cake His Mum Got Him (Photos)



CDQ was a year older four days ago. And now, the singer has showed off the large irthdya cake his mom presented to him. He captioned the photo;







”Awwwww look @ u #IyaSodiq #CDQ+1 #AYÉ it’s high time we do another vacation



Present at the birthday were former BBNaija reality tv stars, Khloe, Ifu Ennada and Alex. Other celebrities present include Wizkid, former Super Eagles player, Obafemi Martins and Quilox boss, Shina Peller.

CDQ also used the opportunity to show that he has put the beef with Ifu Ennada behind him as they both posed for picture together.