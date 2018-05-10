Rapper Offset’s $150,000 diamond chain stolen from his hotel room after MET Gala

A $150,000 (N54 Million) diamond chain that belongs to Cardi B’s fiancé and migos rapper, Offset was reportedly stolen from his hotel room in NYC after the MET Gala.

Read TMZ’s report below.

Offset’s neck is a little lighter today and he ain’t happy about it. According to law enforcement sources, the chain was stolen sometime Tuesday evening from Offset’s room at a lower East side hotel.

The jewelry was last seen on a coffee table in the room. No arrests have been made yet and the Police are checking surveillance cameras at the hotel to see if they can spot the suspect.

Offset didn’t notice it was missing until he flew out to Atlanta hours later.

It’s not the only legal headache for the 26-year-old, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, as Migos are facing a new lawsuit over a failed clothing deal.

Bosses behind the Yung Rich Nation (YRN) line claim they signed an agreement with the rappers to promote the brand by wearing the collection in at least six music videos a year and four photo shoots, and take part in a minimum of six in-store signings.

However, the stars reportedly reneged on the deal, and ended up launching their own apparel with label chiefs at Universal Music Group, before trying to shut down the YRN company – as it shares the name of the group’s 2015 debut studio album.

YRN executives are now suing Migos over the alleged breach of contract, and are seeking unspecified damages, reports TMZ.

Leave a Comment…

comments