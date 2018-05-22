Rapper, Phyno’s Statue Spotted At Eleme Junction In Port Harcourt (Photos)

Phyno’s statue

Nigerian rapper, Phyno is apparently one of the most famous hiphop stars in the country at the moment.

Over the years, he has solidified his place as an indigenous rapper to reckon with in Nigeria and has gone on to release hit song after hit song to the great pleasure of his audience. Without a doubt, this has made him even more popular among his teeming supporters.

It is widely known that Phyno pulls some of the biggest crowds in Eastern Nigeria when he performs and recreates almost the same feat in the south and west.

Some recent photos going viral on the internet have given credence to Phyno’s increasing popularity. In the photos, a statue of Phyno is seen standing close to a building. According to a user of Nairaland, who shared them, the statue was built at Eleme junction in Port Harcourt.

Social media users have reacted with awe to the photos with some insisting that having his statue built by loyal fans is a sign that he is widely accepted as one of the best.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria