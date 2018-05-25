Read President Trump’s Letter To North Korean Leader, Kim Jong Un Canceling The Summit

Trump and Kim

In an official letter released by the United States White House on Thursday morning, US President, President Donald Trump, will not meet North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un next month, as Trump scrapped plans for what would have been a historic diplomatic summit.

While speaking during an appearance from the Roosevelt Room, President Trump said the decision amounted to a “tremendous setback” and warned North Korea that the US military is ready to act should Pyongyang take any “foolish and reckless” action.

“Our military, which is by far the most powerful anywhere in the world that has been greatly enhanced recently as we all know, is ready as necessary,” he said.

But he left open the door to renewing the diplomatic thaw which had preceded the anticipated talks. “If and when Kim Jong Un chooses to engage in constructive dialogue and actions, I am waiting,” he said.

Read the letter in full below;

*************************

“His Excellency

Kim Jong Un

Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Pyongyang.

Dear Mr. Chairman:

We greatly appreciate your time, patience, and effort with respect to our recent negotiations and discussions relative to a summit long sought by both parties, which was scheduled to take place on June 12 in Singapore. We were informed that the meeting was requested by North Korea, but that to us is totally irrelevant. I was very much looking forward to being there with you.

Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting. Therefore, please let this letter serve to represent that the Singapore summit, for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world, will not take place. You talk about nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used.

I felt a wonderful dialogue was building up between you and me, and ultimately, it is only that dialogue that matters. Some day, I look very much forward to meeting you. In the meantime, I want to thank you for the release of the hostages who are now home with their families. That was a beautiful gesture and was very much appreciated.

If you change your mind having to do with this most important summit, please do not hesitate to call me or write. The world, and North Korea, in particular, has lost a great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth. This missed opportunity is a truly sad moment in history.

Sincerely yours,

Donald J. Trump

President of the United States of America.”

