Read story of a 19-year-old orphan who was gang-raped and impregnated by her attackers and refused to abort her baby (photos)

A Nigerian man, Ifeanyi Odiaka, has shared the touching story of a 19-year-old orphan, Gifty, who was gang raped last year by unknown men.

She later found out she was pregnant and decided to keep the pregnancy. She welcomed a baby four months ago.

Ifeanyi shared the photos and story of the lady while disagreeing with OAP Daddy Freeze who recently advised a 17 year old girl raped and impregnated by armed robbers to keep her pregnancy. Read here and here.

Ifeanyi while drawing wisdom from the 19 year old’s story, says anyone who suffers such a fate should keep the baby and grow through the pain, shame and ridicle as God knows best and is the giver of children.

Read what he wrote below :

A sensitive situation but I do not stand with Daddy Freeze….

Just as I was about starting my day, I came across a story online about a 17yr old lady who was raped by robbers and now she is pregnant. Despite now gaining admission into the University, her parents and church are against the lady aborting the baby. And my dear friend Daddy Freeze has come out to say that the lady reserves the right to abort the child, stating that it is her body.

Well, it is not her body, it is God’s. Let us not be quick to take out God in certain situations. God remains God and no man can take his place. Lucifer with all his powers, failed. God is the great master planner and he knows us even before we were born. God has the final say and He allows things to happen for specific reasons. Abortion i.e taking the life of an innocent child will always be an evil act. Children, no matter the circumstances they were conceived, remains the best gift from God!.

In saying this, let me share a story about Gift in this pics. Gift is a 19yr old orphan, who was gang raped. As a result of that, she got pregnant. She decided not to abort and today she has a 4months old baby. The road has been very rough for her, to be honest. She is virtually homeless and has also been diagnosed with hepatitis B. Her dreams of becoming a nurse has been distorted (certainly not over). Hearing her speak melts my heart and as I carried her baby in my arms, I knew immediately that God has designed something great for both mother and child. Her sorrows will not endure till the morning….that’s for sure. If you want to be part of Gift’s journey to total restoration, in whatever capacity, you can inbox me.

And so, I urge the 17yr old lady who was raped by robbers to listen to her parents (and church). Go through with the trauma. Go through with the pain. Go through with the disgrace. Go through with the shame. One thing I know is that God in heaven, who sees all things and can do all things will make you smile at the end.

Don’t do it….Don’t abort the precious baby. God has a greater plan for you and the baby. Just hold on to God.

God bless!

Leave a Comment…

comments